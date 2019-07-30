Deputies seeking man that ran after traffic stop in Pawleys Island

Breaking News Alert
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Deputies were searching for a man that ran after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the man for having an improper tag just before 3 p.m. on U.S. 17 South. Deputies say the man fled from the car, and that there is no danger to the public.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was training with bloodhounds at the time and were called to the scene to track the suspect. Once the suspect was identified the search was called off.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. 

