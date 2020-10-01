Deputies seize illegal drugs, guns during simultaneous drug busts in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been charged in cases that started off with a search warrant that led officers to find illegal items.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Combined Drug Unit executed two separate search warrants for the home of Marion County residents.

Booking photo of Vincent Waldon, 18.

Vincent Waldon, 18, was arrested after police searched a home on Middleton Street after receiving numerous complaints. Officials say they found cocaine base, an AR-15 rifle and a MAC-11 style submachine gun.

Waldon was charged with distribution of cocaine base and possession and intent to distribute cocaine base.

Weapons found at the home on Middleton Street.

Robert Anton Warren, 25, was arrested in a separate home search that same day, according to authorities.

Booking Photo of Robert Warren, 25.

Authorities searched a home on Grady Road in Mullins following an investigation and citizens’ complaints, according to deputies.

An AR-15 rifle, .22 caliber revolver, ammo and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search, authorities said.

Warren was charged with two counts of distribution of heroin.

Weapons and ammo seized at the home on Grady Road in Mullins.

“Upon receiving numerous complaints from citizens and calls of increased gang activity, my deputies executed a plan to shut down a well known drug operation,” Sheriff Brian Wallace said. “After making several controlled drug buys at residences on Grady Road in the county and also on Middleton Street in the City of Marion, we conducted simultaneous search warrants. These successful search warrants yielded the arrests of known drug dealers along with illegal drugs and guns.”

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Marion County Emergency Medical Services.

LATEST HEADLINES: