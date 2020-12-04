Deputies: South Carolina man charged with killing 5-day-old son

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN)– A 28-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and charged with murder after his 5-day-old baby died from blunt force trauma to the head, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 23 around 2:55 a.m., the Harnett County dispatch received an emergency call from a person at a house on Cameron Hill Road in reference to a 5-day-old baby that was unresponsive, deputies said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a pale, unresponsive baby that was being treated by medical personnel.

Deputies said the child’s mother and uncle were also in the house attempting to help the baby.

The baby boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies began a suspicious death investigation while investigators awaited an autopsy.

Christopher Joseph Riddle (Harnett Co Sheriff’s office)

The autopsy report stated there were obvious signs of blunt force trauma to the infant’s head, deputies said.

The investigation further revealed that the baby’s father, Christopher Joseph Riddle of Blenheim, South Carolina was in the house the morning of Nov. 23, deputies said.

Deputies then got a warrant for Riddle on a charge of murder.

Riddle was arrested in South Carolina and extradited back to Harnett County on Thursday, deputies said.

He was given no bond pending a first appearance on Friday, deputies said.

He remains behind bars at the Harnett County Detention center.