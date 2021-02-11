Deputies: truck theft and death of Georgetown Co. man thought to be linked

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating the death and stolen vehicle of an Andrews man.

Deputies say they were called to a home on 7852 Gapway Rd. where they found a deceased male identified as William Butler Jr, 69.

Officials say a truck was reported stolen from the residence and believed to be connected to the homicide. The car is described as a red 2003 Chevrolet Model S-10 Z71 with the tag number V31609. It will most likely have lumber in the bed as it does in the photo.

If anyone sees the vehicle call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information should contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.