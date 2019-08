DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are looking into a larceny incident that happened at a Dollar General Sunday.

Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 it appears two men stole money out of an open register at the Dollar General on McIver Road.

No violence or weapons were involved.

No arrests have been made in this case yet.

News13 is still learning more about this incident. Count on us to bring you updates.