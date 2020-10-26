Deputies warn about scam targeting elderly residents in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are warning about a phone scam targeting residents in the Murrells Inlet area.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say they began to receive reports last week of elderly citizens being targeted by a fairly common scam – it involves the victim answering the phone and being greeted by someone who claims to be a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say in this case, they pretend to be a defense attorney, stating that their grand child has been arrested and needs the victim’s financial assistance in making a cash bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers are very convincing and often reference physical addresses of law enforcement buildings and names of real local bail bond companies.

Recently, they say a man pretended to be an attorney who went to a victim’s home to pick up the cash in person. They claimed it would be used towards their grandchild’s bail.

Deputies say they are working diligently to identify these scammers and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male depicted in the video.

If you have any information that can assist, please contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

Deputies remind citizens that even if you think a loved one has been arrested and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, you can visit the Detention Center Bookings webpage at www.gcsheriff.org, or call (843) 545-3400 to confirm their status as an arrestee.