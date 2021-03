LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden has identified the victim of a deadly shooting Saturday evening in Loris.

The victim has been identified as Jerome Bellamy, 41, of Nichols. Bellamy died from injuries sustained during a shooting, according to McSpadden.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the Maple Street area for a shots fired call.