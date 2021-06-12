Deputy spots fake cop pulling woman over in NC, arrests him

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham County deputy’s quick thinking helped nab a man impersonating police who had just pulled a woman over, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

On Thursday around 3:20 p.m., Deputy B. Gunn saw a white 2004 Crown Victoria with dark tinted windows drive past the lot where he was parked.

He saw that the car had an amber and green light bar that was activated as it passed by, a news release said.

The Crown Victoria looked like a car that had been the subject of a recent suspicious vehicle notice.

The deputy left the parking lot and found the car a short distance away near the intersection of Carey Place and Autumn Ridge Drive. It was stopped with the lights still activated and appeared to have pulled a woman over, the release said.

“It’s a little scary. I have an 18-year-old daughter who frequents this area a lot and that would be very terrifying for something like that to happen,” said Durham resident Wendy Anderson.

Calvin Lee Nabors III. (Courtesy of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman pulled away as the deputy pulled up.

Gunn approached the driver of the Crown Victoria, who was identified as 22-year-old Calvin Lee Nabors III. He saw on Nabors’ seat a uniform with a law enforcement insignia and a security badge similar to a police badge, the release said.

Also found in the car were two air-soft guns — one handgun and an AR-style air rifle, the release said.

Nabors was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Durham County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.

“I’m glad that they caught him and he’s off the street so the town is a little safer,” said Durham resident Lisa Hollid.

Anyone with previous interactions with Nabors is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0880.