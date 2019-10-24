Deputy, wife arrested for child rape and child porn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) — A man and wife – a deputy and a school teacher – face charges of child rape and child pornography.

WAFB in Louisiana reports that 44-year-old Dennis Perkins and 34-year-old Cynthia Perkins each face 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13. They also face two counts each of first degree rape.

Dennis Perkins was the SWAT Commander for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins was a Livingston Parish junior high school teacher until resigning on Wednesday.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the attorney general’s office leading an investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies.

A source tells WAFB that pictures were seized that show the couple naked with a small child who was also naked. Sources also say Dennis Perkins threw his phone in a river when he saw authorities, leading to obstruction of justice charges.

Dennis Perkins had been with the sheriff’s office for 17 years.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.