Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death

In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin, convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, intends to appeal his conviction and sentence, saying the judge abused his discretion or erred during several key points in the case, according to documents filed Thursday., Sept. 23, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars.

Chauvin was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe during a May 25, 2020, arrest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case. Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.