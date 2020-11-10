Despite record turnout, Gov. McMaster doesn’t expect ‘no-excuse’ absentee voting in future SC elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Despite a record number of absentee voting ahead of the November 3rd General Election, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he does not expect early voting without an excuse to become a regular thing in future elections.

Prior to election day, state election officials reported more than one million South Carolinians cast an absentee ballot, smashing any previous record.

While absentee voting is allowed in South Carolina for many elections, you must have an excuse to do so.

State lawmakers signed into law on September 16th a significant change to absentee voting under the “State of Emergency,” which allowed more people to vote early without providing an excuse.

During a bill signing in Florence on Monday, Gov. McMaster was asked if he supported early voting in future elections. He simply replied, “No.”

“The voting that we’ve used for years, we made some changes this year because of the virus, but I think our history shows that with a lack of voter fraud and with good counting over the years, I think the system we have in place is pretty good and I see no reason to change it,” he said.

Absentee voting without an excuse was also approved for the South Carolina primary in June 2020.

