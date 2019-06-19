Developer seeks downtown Myrtle Beach re-zoning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A developer is hoping to bring big changes to a section of downtown Myrtle Beach.

CPC Oceanfront Delaware was at the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday to propose a re-zoning of about two acres of space there.

The company wants to re-zone the area to be designated as “amusement.” Right now, it’s zoned as “high density mixed use.”

The change in zoning would accommodate “a mix of family-centric uses,” but CPC also plans to build public parking and single family rental homes.

The commission’s main concern over changing the zoning to “amusement” is that there are a few restrictions.

“This developer was proposing uses that maybe don’t even require that zoning,” Myrtle Beach Planning Commission Chair Bill Pritchard said. “We suggested they go back and see if there’s maybe slightly more restrictive zoning that might be applied in this case”

CPC is the same company that built the entertainment complex, “The Boulevard.”

CPC is set to meet with the commission once again next month.