LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a situation on Long Branch Road, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Just after 3 p.m. Sheriff, Wilkins told us that it is “apparently a juvenile shot in the hand,” and that the injury is “possibly self-inflicted, but too early to say.”

