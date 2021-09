FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Several law enforcement agencies are involved in a situation near Lake City.

Deputies are involved in a chase near Matthews Road, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was taken to hospital with injuries.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

Several agencies are involved, including SLED and the Lake City Police Department

The is a developing story. Stay with News13 for updates as we send a crew to the scene.