DHEC: 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 5 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC announced Monday 1,095 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 194,902 and the number of confirmed deaths to 3,987.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 11

Dillon – 1

Florence – 31

Georgetown – 7

Horry – 55

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 5

Testing opportunities available statewide: 295

10,217 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

10.7% percent positive

As part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information DHEC provides, daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27, 2020. This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported. DHEC’s epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC’s data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.