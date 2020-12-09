DHEC: 140 new cases of COVID for Horry County in 6th straight day of more than 2,000 cases in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday announced 2,139 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 26 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 223,140, and 4,280 total deaths in the state.

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 37
Dillon – 12
Florence – 86
Georgetown – 13
Horry – 140
Marion – 14
Marlboro – 11

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 308

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,411 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 20.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

