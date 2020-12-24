DHEC: 142 new cases of COVID-19 for Horry County, 2,260 new cases across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday announced 2,260 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 263,392, and 4,662 deaths.

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 31
Dillon – 44
Florence – 92
Georgetown – 27
Horry – 142
Marion – 16
Marlboro – 6
Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 263,392/21,636
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,662/381
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,441,478

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 223

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,218 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 22.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

