DHEC: 142 new cases of COVID-19 for Horry County, 2,260 new cases across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday announced 2,260 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 263,392, and 4,662 deaths.

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 31

Dillon – 44

Florence – 92

Georgetown – 27

Horry – 142

Marion – 16

Marlboro – 6

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.