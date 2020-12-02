DHEC: 1,612 new COVID cases for South Carolina, 35 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 206,653/14,182
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,126/318
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,749,657

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 295

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 7,480 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.6% percent positive

Facility reports

More information is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

