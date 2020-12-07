DHEC: 181 new confirmed COVID cases for Horry County, 100 for Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 2,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 218,820 and 4,249 deaths.
New cases by county in our area:
Darlington – 35
Dillon – 39
Florence – 100
Georgetown – 13
Horry – 181
Marion – 16
Marlboro – 16
