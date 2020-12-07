DHEC: 181 new confirmed COVID cases for Horry County, 100 for Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 2,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 218,820 and 4,249 deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 35

Dillon – 39

Florence – 100

Georgetown – 13

Horry – 181

Marion – 16

Marlboro – 16

For case numbers for other counties in the state click here.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 306



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

12,452 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

19.4% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.