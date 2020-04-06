DHEC: 183 new coronavirus cases in SC; 2,232 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC today announced 183 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and four additional deaths.

One of the deaths was an elderly person in Horry County.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,232, and those who have died to 48.

The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg counties.



New cases in the area are:

Horry: 12 (76 total to date)

Marion: 2 (4 total to date)

Dillon: 0 (1 total to date)

Marlboro: 3 (6 total to date)

Darlington: 8 (27 total to date)

Florence: 3 (39 total to date)

Georgetown: 3 (12 total to date)

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,950 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 923 were positive and 7,027 were negative. A total of 21,384 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of April 5, 5,944 hospital beds are available and 6,202 are utilized, which is a 51.1 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 7.2 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

Cases by ZIP Code

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code. These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of undocumented cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

For updated guidance on masks, please click here.