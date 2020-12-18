DHEC: 3.6K new cases of COVID for SC, 163 cases for Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday, more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The state saw 3,648 new confirmed cases, and 28 confirmed deaths, according to a report from DHEC.

Confirmed cases by county:

Darlington – 61

Dillon – 46

Florence – 163

Georgetown – 90

Horry – 135

Marion – 28

Marlboro – 6

For other counties, please click here.

For additional deaths by county, please click here.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 247,361/19,715

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,512/360

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,251,816

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 313

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

14,060 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

25.9% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

LATEST HEADLINES: