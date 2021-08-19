DHEC: 3,205 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 2,116 new and 1,089 probable cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Here are new cases by county in the News13 coverage area:

Darlington – 18

Dillon – 17

Florence –97

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 132

Marion – 6

Marlboro – 9

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced 36 additional deaths, bringing the total to 8,964. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Thursday is 14.6%. Note: DHEC has implemented a new method for calculating percent positive. Although rates seem lower, the spread is still high. Click here for more information.

DHEC says a total of 9,019,872 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The statewide total of confirmed cases is 550,365.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.