DHEC: 42 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in SC, 505 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Wednesday announced 505 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.

New cases in our area:

Darlington – 4

Dillon – 2

Florence – 16

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 19

Marion – 4

Marlboro – 4

New cases in other counties: please click here.

Additional deaths reported for our area:

Florence – 1

Georgetown – 2

Other counties: please click here.

More Than 460 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 972,538 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,470 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.4%.