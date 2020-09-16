DHEC: 489 new coronavirus cases, 28 confirmed deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 489 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 28 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428, probable cases to 2,694, confirmed deaths to 2,968, and 164 probable deaths.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,172,420 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 3,635 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.5%.

