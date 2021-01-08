DHEC: 4,986 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 315,353 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 4,986 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 315,353.

DHEC also announced additional 28 deaths, bringing the total to 5,217. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Friday is 31.8%.

Here are the new cases today by county in the News13 coverage area:

Darlington – 39

Dillon – 67

Florence – 142

Georgetown – 30

Horry – 186

Marion – 44

Marlboro – 22

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC says a total of 3,948,383 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.