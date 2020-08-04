DHEC: 52 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina reported today

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 1,168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 93,604 probable cases to 586, confirmed deaths to 1,774, and 73 probable deaths.

Newly cases in our area:

Darlington – 15

Dillon – 4

Florence – 39

Georgetown – 11

Horry – 43

Marion – 4

Marlboro – 6

See other counties here: please click here.

Additional deaths reported today in our area:

Florence – 1

Georgetown – 1

Horry – 8

Confirmed and probable deaths in other counties: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 795,871 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,389 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.