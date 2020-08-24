DHEC: 543 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 111,202 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 543 new confirmed cases and 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 7 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 111,202, probable cases to 1,349, confirmed deaths to 2,387, and 124 probable deaths.

New cases in our area:

Darlington – 12

Dillon – 3

Florence – 37

Georgetown – 5

Horry – 16

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 11

More Than 240 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.