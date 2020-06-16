DHEC: 595 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, 86 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 595 new cases of COVID-19 n the past 24 hours and 5 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,990 and those who have died to 607.

Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county is listed below.



Horry: 86 new (1,297 total)

Marion: 3 new (108 total)

Dillon: 0 new (202 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (237 total)

Darlington: 6 new (357 total)

Florence: 8 new (833 total)

Georgetown: 11 new (180 total)

New cases in other counties:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (6), Allendale (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (14), Calhoun (3), Charleston (63), Chester (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (6), Dorchester (10), Fairfield (2), Greenville (70), Greenwood (3), Jasper (1), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (11), Lee (2), Lexington (33), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (23), Richland (56), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (15), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (33)