DHEC: 636 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 32 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 165,477, probable cases to 8,014, confirmed deaths to 3,634, and 242 probable deaths.

New confirmed cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 7

Dillon – 5

Florence – 42

Georgetown – 5

Horry – 45

Marion – 4

Marlboro – 0

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.