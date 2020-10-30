DHEC: 680 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 7 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 7 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,057, probable cases to 8,537, confirmed deaths to 3,653, and 243 probable deaths.

New confirmed cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 4

Dillon – 3

Florence – 16

Georgetown – 2

Horry – 20

Marion – 0

Marlboro – 1

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.