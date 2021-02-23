DHEC: 718 new COVID-19 cases in SC; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 718 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 21 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 437,806 and confirmed deaths to 7,436 for South Carolina.

The percent positive for Tuesday is 6.6%. Note: DHEC has implemented a new method for calculating percent positive. Although rates seem lower, spread is still high. Click here for more information.

Here are new cases by county in the News13 coverage area:

Darlington – 6

Dillon – 0

Florence – 26

Georgetown – 7

Horry – 47

Marion – 6

Marlboro – 4

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths by county: please click here.

DHEC says a total of 5,770,090 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.