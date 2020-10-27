DHEC: 755 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 19 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 164,802, probable cases to 7,777, confirmed deaths to 3,602, and 240probable deaths.

New confirmed cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 11

Dillon – 8

Florence – 27

Georgetown – 18

Horry – 62

Marion – 10

Marlboro – 5

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.