DHEC: 918 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 13 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 918 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 166,344, probable cases to 8,247, confirmed deaths to 3,645, and 244 probable deaths.

New confirmed cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 10

Dillon – 3

Florence – 29

Georgetown – 7

Horry – 48

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 6

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.