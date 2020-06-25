DHEC announces another 1,106 cases of COVID-19, 126 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 1,106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 28,962, probable cases to 60, confirmed deaths to 691, and probable deaths to 2.

The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Lexington (1), and York (1) counties, and four middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties. The probable deaths occurred in an elderly individual from Lancaster County (1), and an individual whose age category is still being determined from Sumter County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (9), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (58), Calhoun (8), Charleston (208), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (15), Darlington (3), Dillon (11), Dorchester (33), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (33), Greenville (126), Greenwood (10), Hampton (3), Horry (126), Jasper (3), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (27), Laurens (36), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (6), Marlboro (3), Newberry (5), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (25), Pickens (13), Richland (69), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (35), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (36)

DHEC reported 183 new cases in Horry County on Wednesday. That’s a new single-day high, topping Tuesday’s record of 133 cases.

According to DHEC’s numbers, Horry County’s seven-day average is about 131.43 cases per day. The daily rate has nearly tripled (196%) over the last three weeks and up about 858% from four weeks ago.

There are currently 881 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

As of yesterday, a total of 370,794 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Testing in South Carolina