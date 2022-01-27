DHEC: COVID-19 testing wait times return to standard 48 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday, the COVID-19 testing backlog has been caught up and testing wait times will return to the standard 48 hour period.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services, one of DHEC’s testing vendors, said they corrected their backlog of surge-related testing through the investment of millions of dollars in additional equipment and the hiring of more than 300 South Carolina employees.

“Each test that we receive is important to us because we know that it affects someone’s quality of life,” Premier Chief Executive Officer Kevin Murdock said. “That’s why our team worked tirelessly to hire and train hundreds of South Carolinians and expand our infrastructure so that we could return to our normal turnaround times of results. We hold ourselves to the highest standards as a laboratory and look forward to serving South Carolina’s diagnostic testing needs.”

DHEC continues to advise anyone who does experience a wait time for a test result longer than 72 hours from the time they were tested to call 1-888-697-9004 or email ACC-Testing-CustomerService@dhec.sc.gov to get your results.

Free at-home tests also are available from DHEC’s public health department testing sites (check DHEC’s testing locator page for local availability) and for free through the federal government at covidtests.gov.