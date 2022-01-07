DHEC experiences COVID-19 testing delays amid surge of cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday the department is experiencing longer lines for individuals to get tested and longer turnaround times to produce results as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the department, the testing call center and care lines are also seeing an increase in call volumes, leading to longer wait times for voicemails and messages to be returned.

People are asked to leave only one voicemail or email to reduce the number of messages.

DHEC has ordered around 500,000 rapid tests in an effort to reduce testing wait and reporting times.

DHEC says the Public Health Lab is running at near-max capacity, testing around 2,200-2,500 test per day. However, this is a much smaller number than the number of tests being conducted each day.

As a result, about 97% of all test samples in the state are being processed at other labs, not DHEC, and those labs are dealing with the massive influx in testing demand and that is contributing to delayed turn-around times.

You can find a testing location near you here. You can find a vaccine provider near you here.