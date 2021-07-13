DHEC: Horry County leading state in COVID-19 cases as more areas see increases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Almost a quarter of the state has been moved back into the “moderate” category for the spread of COVID-19, according to data Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In previous weeks, the state wobbled between one and two counties in the category. As of Tuesday, 11 were defined as having a “moderate” spread, totaling about 24% of the state.

Those included in the “moderate” cumulative incidence rate category were Horry County, Dillon County and Florence County.

The “moderate” category is classified as having between 51 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. A low rate is fewer than 50 new, confirmed cases, and a high rate is more than 200.

DHEC calculates a county’s incidence rate by looking at how many new, confirmed cases an area has reported within the last two weeks. That number is then adjusted to show the rate per 100,000 people.

The highest rate statewide was in Hampton County, which had 78.04 new cases per 100,000 people over the two-week period. Horry County had the second highest rate, at 73.15.

Dillon County had a rate of 59.06 new cases per 100,000 people, and Florence County had a rate of 52.06.

DHEC also announced Tuesday another 158 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 probable cases. There were no new deaths reported.

Horry County had the highest number of new cases reported in the state, with 31 confirmed and 20 probable. The second highest area, Richland County, had 12 confirmed and 10 probable cases.

Of 3,926 new tests reported to the state, 5.4% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 494,862 confirmed cases, 105,421 probable cases, 8,672 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths.