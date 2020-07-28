DHEC: Horry County sees 106 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -DHEC on Tuesday announced 1,573 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths and seven new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 83,720 probable cases to 389, confirmed deaths to 1,505, and 60 probable deaths.

New cases by county:

Darlington – 21

Dillon – 10

Florence – 71

Georgetown – 30

Horry – 106

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 3

For other counties, please click here.

Additional deaths by county:

Darlington – 1

Florence – 1

Georgetown – 1

Horry – 9

For other counties, please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 723,260 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,689 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.1%.