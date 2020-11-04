DHEC: Horry County sees 35 new cases of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC announced Wednesday 647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 171,642, probable cases to 9,228, confirmed deaths to 3,728, and 257 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 2

Dillon – 4

Florence – 14

Georgetown – 4

Horry – 35

Marion – 1

Marlboro – 1

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

