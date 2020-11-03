DHEC: Horry County sees 48 new cases of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC announced Tuesday 741 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,862, probable cases to 9,090, confirmed deaths to 3,713, and 255 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 4

Dillon – 13

Florence – 18

Georgetown – 16

Horry – 48

Marion – 4

Marlboro – 6

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.