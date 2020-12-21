DHEC: more than 150 new cases of COVID for Florence County; 2,121 statewide

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced Monday 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 21 new deaths ; 153 cases belonged to Florence County.

Confirmed cases by county:

Darlington – 46

Dillon – 50

Florence – 153

Georgetown – 24

Horry – 117

Marion – 27

Marlboro – 6

For other counties, please click here.

For additional deaths, please click here.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 255,210/20,523

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,587/375

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,342,677

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 315

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

9,796 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.