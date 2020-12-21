DHEC: more than 150 new cases of COVID for Florence County; 2,121 statewide

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced Monday 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 21 new deaths ; 153 cases belonged to Florence County.
Confirmed cases by county:
Darlington – 46
Dillon – 50
Florence – 153
Georgetown – 24
Horry – 117
Marion – 27
Marlboro – 6
For other counties, please click here.
For additional deaths, please click here.
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 255,210/20,523
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,587/375
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,342,677
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 315
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 9,796 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 21.7% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.