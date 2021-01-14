DHEC reports 4,809 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 281 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,809 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 18 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 337,845 and confirmed deaths to 5,420.

The percent positive for Thursday is 26.5%. DHEC says a total of 4,168,325 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 38

Dillon – 41

Florence – 196

Georgetown – 38

Horry – 281

Marion – 39

Marlboro – 19

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.