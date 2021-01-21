DHEC: SC sees 3,363 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,363 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 39 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 366,149, and confirmed deaths to 5,768.

The percent positive for Thursday is 24.5%. DHEC says a total of 4,508,762 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 56

Dillon – 36

Florence – 87

Georgetown – 23

Horry – 147

Marion – 14

Marlboro – 24

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.