DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases could be evidence of Fall surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control suggests an increase in case numbers of COVID-19 could be the result of a Fall surge.

Case numbers, according to DHEC, continue to rise at a steady rate, near or beyond previous spikes in the state. After tracking these numbers, officials warn the state may be entering a Fall surge.

According to DHEC, this uptick is not unique to South Carolina as cases are climbing nationally and in other countries. At the end of October, there were nearly 100,000 cases reported in one day in the United States, setting new daily case records.

Several key indicators in South Carolina have trended upward since August, including:

Daily rate of cases per 100,000

Percent positive

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators

“No one should lose sight of the power we each hold to help decrease deaths and illnesses from COVID-19 for all of us. We truly have an opportunity to take much better control of the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon.”

The resurgence of cases and hospitalizations could have a profound impact on healthcare systems, the economy, and school and university operations, DHEC said.

Public health experts are calling on residents to act now by rededicating themselves to the daily precautions that help prevent spread of this deadly virus.

“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Director of Public Health. “We understand that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ is occurring and we’re all wishing for a return to normalcy. But think of our first responders, doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers, and essential workers who, although exhausted, keep working to keep us safe. We can’t give up.”

Daily actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 include:

While development of a COVID-19 vaccine continues, it’s anticipated that when a safe, approved vaccine is available it will be limited in quantity and initially administered to only certain high-risk groups. This means residents will need to continue to adhere to the same disease prevention measures currently recommended even when a vaccine becomes available.

Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 for the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina.