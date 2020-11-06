DHEC: South Carolina sees 953 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced Friday 953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 15 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 173,186, probable cases to 9,686, confirmed deaths to 3,748, and 257 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 17

Dillon – 5

Florence – 15

Georgetown – 11

Horry – 49

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 10

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

