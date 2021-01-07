DHEC: South Carolina sees nearly 4K new COVID cases, 233 for Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced as of Tuesday, there were 3,935 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 51 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 310,246, and 5,189 deaths.

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 62

Dillon – 16

Florence – 133

Georgetown – 28

Horry – 233

Marion – 21

Marlboro –31

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

According to DHEC, South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution. The only COVID-19 vaccine currently available to Phase 1a individuals is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To speed up the number of South Carolinians getting vaccinated, Phase 1a individuals or their employers must have contacted a provider to schedule a vaccine appointment by January 15, 2021. This deadline is to ensure priority for the vaccine.

DHEC will evaluate demand up to January 15, 2021, to determine whether to request providers move forward with scheduling for the next phase of vaccinations.

For more vaccine information and number visit here.

LATEST HEADLINES: