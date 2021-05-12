DHEC temporarily increasing produce benefit for eligible WIC recipients in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Eligible participants in South Carolina’s WIC program will be receiving temporary additional benefits to buy more fruits and vegetables, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

Starting on June 1, DHEC will provide the additional cash-value benefit for more produce items to participants in the Women, Infant and Children nutrition program. The benefit will be increased from $9-11 per month to $35 per month through Sept. 30, DHEC said.

“This increase allows some families to purchase nearly three times the fruits and vegetables for three consecutive months,” South Carolina WIC Director Berry Kelly said. “We are excited to provide the opportunity for our WIC families to fill up on extra fruits and vegetables.”

Families who receive WIC benefits can buy nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized retailers across South Carolina. WIC serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5 by providing quality nutrition education; promoting breastfeeding; and supporting nutritious foods and referrals.to health services.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law by President Joe Biden in March allows the U.S. Agriculture Department to temporarily raise the benefits available for purchasing fruits and vegetables.