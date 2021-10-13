DHEC updates school COVID guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated COVID-19 interim guidance for K-12 schools across the state.

The new guidance updated the definition of close contact to mean excludes students who were within three to six feet of an infected student if the exposed student wore a mask during the exposure time.

Previously quarantine could only be avoided if both a close contact and infected student wore a mask. Now, only the exposed student needs to have been wearing a mask.

This exception does not apply to teachers, staff, or other adults in the indoor classroom setting.

You can view the fully updated guidelines here.