DHEC visits Carolina Pines in Hartsville for more help vaccinating rural areas

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Mark Stellingworth, Cardiologist Dr. Leroy Robinson, OB/GYN Dr. Edward Simmer, Director of DHEC Senator Gerald Malloy Dr. Brian Sponseller, CMO, Primary Care Physician Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – DHEC wants to allocate more vaccines in rural areas and asked to partner with Carolina Pines to help get those vaccines administered to underserved parts of Hartsville and the surrounding PeeDee area.

The state’s new DHEC director, Dr. Edward Simmer, visited Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center to meet with hospital and medical staff leaders to discuss the vision moving forward in rural communities.

DHEC and Carolina Pines will begin working closely together to identify areas to host future mass vaccination events where DHEC will provide vaccines to meet the demand of those wishing to be vaccinated and that qualify under DHEC guidelines.

“Rural hospitals like Carolina Pines are invaluable,” said Dr. Simmer. “We are very grateful for Carolina Pines and we look forward to continuing working with their team to help the people of the PeeDee stay healthy.”

Please visit cprmc.com or the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Facebook page for more information on future vaccination events.