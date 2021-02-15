DHEC’s new dashboard shows vaccines by demographics, more women than men

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Monday released a new dashboard containing COVID-19 vaccine demographics.

The new online resource provides information about the age group, gender, race, and ethnicity of those who have received COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Numbers shown in the dashboard reflect more women are getting vaccinated than men and many more whites are getting vaccinated than other races. Of those over 65 who got the vaccine, 41,505 are designated as black. Of that same group, 216,762 are designated as white. The number of women vaccinated in that same group total 191,253 while 147,444 are men.

However, DHEC says some people choose to limit the amount of information they tell a provider, such as their race and ethnicity.

Data that is reported through the online resources is considered provisional and subject to change, according to DHEC. It’s based on what providers record about the people they are vaccinating in South Carolina.

This new demographics dashboard is available by clicking the “COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard” button on the main COVID-19 webpage. The dashboard is updated daily. It’s important for users of the new dashboard to read the “Understanding the Change in Data” document that explains what this demographics information means and doesn’t mean. For example, the information is based on where a person was vaccinated, not where the person lives. SC DEPT. OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL

“It’s key to understand that South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of our statewide vaccination plan, so the demographic information currently available is largely based on those people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1a, which was predominantly only healthcare workers until mid-January. It’s not based on the state’s demographic breakdowns as a whole,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC’s Senior Deputy for Public Health.

About one-fifth of the state’s population is currently eligible to receive their shots: roughly 1.3 million people are within Phase 1a and the state’s total population is roughly 5.2 million.LINK: COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard

As more vaccines become available and more South Carolinians can receive their shots, the demographics dashboard will expand to provide additional information.

“This demographics data is meaningful for several reasons, but most importantly, as more people begin getting their shots in future phases of the vaccine plan, we’ll have a big-picture look at the types of people who may be lagging in receiving their shots,” Davidson said. “Having that information will allow us to directly connect with those communities and ensure they have fair and equal access to vaccines and ensure we as the state’s public health agency have a clear understanding of any limitations and can address those limitations immediately. South Carolina remains dedicated to the fair and equitable distribution of vaccine to everyone.”